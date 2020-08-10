Image caption Wakefield Council said it had taken "swift action" to tackle the outbreak

Four workers have have tested positive for coronavirus at a bed factory in West Yorkshire.

The Sleep Factory in Ossett is the latest in a series of bed factories in the area to be hit by a Covid-19 outbreak in recent months.

Wakefield Council said "action has been taken as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the virus".

Director of public health Anna Hartley confirmed that "all the cases are self-isolating".

Wakefield is classed as an "area of concern" with the latest figures showing 14.2 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Workers at bed factories are not thought to be at a higher risk than workers in other factory environments.

Last month, outbreaks were reported at bed factories in Liversedge, Ossett and Batley.

At the time, Kirklees Council, which worked to tackle two of the outbreaks, said: "With the bed factories, it's less about the industry itself and more about working in a factory setting."

