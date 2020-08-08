Image copyright Andy Wright Image caption Andy Wright challenged himself to run 5,000 miles (8,047 km) in five years in aid of Kirkwood Hospice in 2015

A man has run 5,000 miles in five years to raise money for his local hospice.

Andy Wright, from Huddersfield, set up Kirkwood5000 to support Kirkwood Hospice.

The 53-year-old set himself the 5,000-mile (8,047 km) five-year challenge in 2015, but solo lockdown runs meant he finished two months ahead of schedule.

"It's just been fantastic," he said, on completing his challenge with a seven-mile (11km) run from Emley Mast to Castle Hill in Huddersfield.

He has run an average of 20 miles (32km) per week, raising almost £10,000 for the hospice.

Mr Wright said the runs had become a significant part of his life and that he would continue until the challenge's formal end date of 11 October.

Image caption Andy Wright's 5,000th mile was on a run from Emley Mast to Castle Hill in Huddersfield, his 682nd excursion

Image caption Mr Wright said 11 running friends joined him to adhere to current England Athletics guidelines, stipulating a maximum of 12 people for organised events

Image copyright Andy Wright Image caption Mr Wright often ran in mass participation events before lockdown, and said running alone earlier in lockdown had been "pretty tough" at times

He said he was "quite emotional" for his 5,000th mile, and decided to invite 11 running friends, adhering to England Athletics guidelines.

"I set out to do 5,000 miles and I've completed it with two months to spare, so I'm absolutely delighted," he said.

Joanna Doherty, from Kirkwood Hospice, said: "Andy is a true inspiration, a wonderful advocate and ambassador for Kirkwood and has helped raise awareness of the amazing work that Kirkwood does at the hospice and out in our communities.

"Congratulations, thank you and a huge well done! Now put your feet up and have a well-deserved rest!"

