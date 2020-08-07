Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The video, captured outside Leeds United stadium, was widely shared on social media

A police officer is to be investigated after footage showed him apparently kneeling on a teenager's neck during an arrest outside Leeds United stadium.

The arrest happened on 17 July as fans celebrated the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The 60-second video was widely shared on social media.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer would be interviewed on suspicion of common assault and gross misconduct.

The police watchdog said the footage shows the officer using their knee at one point to restrain the teenager.

It said it decided to investigate after a voluntary referral from West Yorkshire Police.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: "We understand why the images that were circulated caused considerable public concern.

"Having examined a range of evidence including body worn video and initial accounts from the officers involved in the restraint, we have taken the decision that this is now a criminal investigation.

"A criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow."

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the arrest at Elland Road, which happened at about 17:00 BST.

