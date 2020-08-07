New measures after rise in Leeds coronavirus cases

Image copyright Reuters / Pool Image caption Mobile testing sites have been set up at Kirkstall and Fearnville leisure centres

New testing units have been brought in after a rise in coronavirus cases in parts of Leeds.

The city recorded 129 positive tests in the week to 2 August compared with 41 the week before.

There has been a cluster of cases within Kirkstall, Harehills and surrounding areas, according to Leeds City Council.

The authority said it was taking "a series of targeted preventative steps" to control transmission.

Mobile testing units are operating at Kirkstall and Fearnville leisure centres and people with symptoms can also book tests at other locations in the city.

'Wider outbreak'

Council leader Judith Blake said: "Our outbreak planning has meant we've been able to identify these clusters early and intervene quickly, so it's our hope that by working closely with people living in these areas, we can manage and contain these cases and prevent a wider outbreak.

"But we can't do that alone and it's absolutely imperative that residents play their part by following the latest advice, including avoiding gathering in large numbers, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks when required, regularly washing their hands and by getting tested and isolating if they have symptoms."

The council said it would be monitoring the number of cases over the next few days and "further steps may need to be considered in light of new data and information".

Last week, new restrictions were introduced by the government in neighbouring Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees banning separate households from meeting each other at home after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The number of new cases in Leeds works out at an average of 18 per day but there were 30 recorded on 29 July alone.

It means the rate per 100,000 population increased from just over five per 100,000 in the week to 26 July to more than 16 per 100,000 in the week to 2 August.

