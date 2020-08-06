Image caption Zulfi Karim said the mosque would remain closed "as a precautionary measure"

A mosque has shut after two people that attend it reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, according to public health officials.

Jamia Masjid Tabligh-Ul-Islam on Toller Lane in Bradford, has closed and sealed off its premises.

Sarah Muckle, the city's director of public health, said two people who had "reportedly tested positive for the virus" were "self-isolating at home".

As few as two linked cases can constitute an outbreak, she said.

Anyone who has visited the mosque in the past fortnight and has any symptoms has been advised to remain at home, self-isolate, and to take a test.

Restrictions were reintroduced into parts of West Yorkshire, including Bradford, Greater Manchester and east Lancashire on 31 July after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

"As we move to the next phase of the pandemic, it is likely that small outbreaks will continue to occur across our district and the whole of the UK," said Ms Muckle.

Zulfi Karim, president of Bradford Council for Mosques, said: "Since our phased re-opening, all 120 mosques and Islamic institutions across Bradford have launched a raft of infection prevention measures to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."

The mosque would remain closed "as a precautionary measure," he said.

"We are supporting the mosque to ensure that when it can reopen, it does so as safely as possible," he added.

