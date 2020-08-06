Photo gallery celebrates Jamaican arrivals in Leeds
An online gallery of newly-colourised photos showing people who came from Jamaica to Leeds has been launched.
The Jamaica Society Leeds' website features some of the first generation of islanders to come to the city from the 1940s onwards.
The Reverend Dorothy Stewart, of the society, said they were "a powerful way to remember and commemorate those we love from days gone by".
The Back to Life gallery features 40 of the colourised pictures.
Susan Pitter, the exhibition's curator, said: "Seeing how colour transforms black and white pictures, some which I have known for my entire life, is breathtaking.
"It makes the subjects closer to us and brings a memory to life."
The pictures had been collected for a Jamaica history project in 2019, called Eulogy, and 40 of those were then chosen to be colourised.
Ms Pitter said Lee Goater's colour transformations were "as faithful as possible to skin tones, colour of outfits and surroundings".
Ms Stewart said she hoped the images would give people a boost during the uncertain times of the pandemic.
"At a time when the city's black communities - particularly our older members - are amongst those at highest risk of Covid-19 and are shielding, making these glorious colour images accessible is a great way to tackle loneliness and isolation."
Jamaica gained its independence from Britain on 6 August 1962.
