Hundreds of cannabis plants have been found in a three-storey former commercial property by police.

About 400 plants with a street value in excess of £100,000 were discovered at the site on the outskirts of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Police raided the building in Bradford Road following a tip off and it comes after a raid in the town in April where more than 1,300 plants were seized.

The latest haul was of plants "in vary stages of growth", police said.

Electrical equipment used to help grow the cannabis was found at the site.

Sgt Richard Cotton said: "While a full calculation of the value of the cannabis seized is yet to be completed it will clearly be a six figure sum given the number of plants officers found."

Police are appealing for information.

