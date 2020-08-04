Image caption Warrants were carried out in Grimsby, Leeds and Bradford

Five people suspected of forcing children into dealing drugs in Grimsby have been arrested.

Humberside Police said the county lines arrests took place in Leeds, Bradford and Grimsby.

Four men and one woman, aged between 25 and 34, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

All were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and an offence under the Modern Day Slavery Act.

British Transport Police, West Yorkshire Police and the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) arrested a 30-year-old man in Leeds, a 30-year-old man in Grimsby and a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in Bradford.

A 32-year-old Bradford man also handed himself in.

County lines is when vulnerable people, often children, are exploited by criminal gangs to deal drugs away from the areas where they live.

Det Ch Insp Phil Booker said it was the result of a long investigation by Humberside Police into the supply of Class A drugs in Grimsby and the exploitation of children.

