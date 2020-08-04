Image copyright @pantsdanny Image caption The vandalised artwork was a tribute to Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison and features lyrics from the band's song, Head Rolls Off

An artist from Leeds known as Burley Banksy says he is "done with street art" after a memorial he helped to create in Headingley was vandalised.

Andy McVeigh said the artwork dedicated to Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison, who took his own life, had been repeatedly targeted.

He said many of his other works in his local area around Kirkstall and Burley had also been vandalised.

"I physically haven't got the time or emotional energy to continue," he said.

"For every one that I do, which can take a whole day, I probably spend twice that trying to repair them.

"These graffiti taggers - who think they are from the Bronx in New York - just want to ruin them."

Image copyright @pantsdanny Image caption Mr McVeigh has permission to paint the designs, which include flowers and slogans

Mr McVeigh, who works as a supply teacher, started painting broadband cabinets, electricity boxes and bollards in an attempt to give his local area "a splash of colour" to cheer people up.

However, he said the latest attack, along with abusive graffiti messages near his home, had prompted him to quit.

"I have to call it a day at some point," he said.

Posting on social media, he wrote: "You'll never win against scumbags like these."

Image copyright @pantsdanny Image caption His tribute to Gary Speed was one of the artworks targeted

Mr McVeigh, who is a Leeds United fan, said he would continue to produce artwork connected to the club in the area around the stadium.

He is currently working in collaboration with fellow artist Nick Dixon on a giant mural of the club's manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

Last year, some of his football artwork was painted over by a group who claimed they had "no interest in soccer".

