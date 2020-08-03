Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bethany Fields was described by her family as "the brightest star of them all"

A man has admitted killing student Bethany Fields, who was stabbed in the street in Huddersfield.

Paul Crowther pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 21-year-old Ms Fields, from Leeds. She died in the town's Fitzwilliam Street in September.

At Leeds Crown Court, Crowther entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder.

The case was adjourned until 21 August and Crowther of Elm Way, Birstall, West Yorkshire, was remanded in custody.

The student's family in a statement after her death that she was "a daughter, who any parent would have been proud of, much loved and respected by all; family, friends, work colleagues and fellow students".

Ms Fields, an environmental geography student at the University of York, was also described as "the brightest star of them all".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.