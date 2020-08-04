Image copyright The Pride Gym Image caption Gyms in Bradford were told to close over concerns coronavirus infection rates in the area were continuing to rise

The closure of gyms as part of new lockdown restrictions in Bradford was a "hammer blow", owners say.

And one owner is defying restrictions saying he will stay open because the community is "being treated unjustly".

In bringing in restrictions last week because of a rise in coronavirus cases locally, the government said there was a higher risk of transmission in gyms.

But owners say there is "no reason, no rationale and no notice" given for the decision to close them.

Terry Holt, who owns the Pride Gym, said the restrictions announced on Thursday had been "a real kick in the gut".

"It was an absolute hammer blow," he said.

"It was heartbreaking to drive home to see absolutely rammed beer gardens with zero social-distancing, I've invested thousands to make sure we can operate safely.

"There was no reason, no rationale and no notice given to us."

Image caption Christopher Gaskin is keeping his gym open despite the new rules

Mr Holt has followed the rules and closed, however one gym in Shipley has stayed open.

Christopher Gaskin anticipated there might be new restrictions because of a rise in the infection rate but was shocked it came so quickly after reopening.

"To shut it down six days after opening I just felt devastated for the community," he said.

He says there was confusion as the gym closures only apply to Bradford and not other parts of West Yorkshire which have had new restrictions imposed.

Mr Gaskin said he would stay open until the authorities came and ordered him to shut.

"I am not anti-system, I am not anti-government, this is just a situation where I feel the community is being treated unjustly," he said.

Image copyright The Pride Gym Image caption Gym owners say they have spent time and money preparing to reopen

The decision to close gyms was, the Department of Health said, based on the advice it received.

"The scientific advice has been consistent that in locations such as gyms and fitness venues there is a risk of a higher transmission rate," a spokesperson said.

They added they were working to ensure the measures were only in place "as long as is necessary".

But Mr Holt believes there is a misconception about what the risks are.

"I know we are seen as high-risk, but we feel we're increasing our mitigations, two metre social distancing, extra sanitation, track and trace, increased cleaning and limiting numbers," he said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.