Image caption Barry Sheerman said he had "fought antisemitism all my political life"

A campaign group has called on a Labour MP to lose the party whip over an alleged anti-Semitic tweet.

Barry Sheerman tweeted about a "run on silver shekels" in an apparent reference to a rumour about two high profile Jewish businessmen missing out on peerages.

The Huddersfield MP deleted the post and said he was "deeply sorry that my clumsy tweet has caused offence".

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said he should face disciplinary action.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Barry Sheerman's first reaction on hearing that two prominent Jewish businessmen supposedly missed out on peerages is to think about 'silver shekels', alluding in one fell swoop to both classic and modern anti-Semitic tropes about Jews corrupting politics with money and being more loyal to Israel than their own countries."

After deleting the tweet Mr Sherman posted another tweet saying: "I apologise for my earlier tweet. I did not intend the meaning which has upset many, and I am very sorry for the upset and offense I have caused.

"I will think more carefully in future and will reflect on this."

Skip Twitter post by @BarrySheerman I apologise for my earlier tweet. I did not intend the meaning which has upset many, and I am very sorry for the upset and offense I have caused. I will think more carefully in future and will reflect on this. — Barry Sheerman MP (@BarrySheerman) August 1, 2020 Report

He added in a later tweet: "I have fought antisemitism all my political life & have been a Labour Friend of Israel since joining as a student at the LSE. I am deeply sorry that my clumsy tweet has caused offence."

In June, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer dismissed MP Rebecca Long-Bailey from her role as shadow education secretary saying she had retweeted an article containing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.