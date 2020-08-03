Image copyright Bradford for Everyone Image caption The Living through Covid-19 pictures have no captions or explanations but depict everyday life

A gallery of 100 black and white pictures taken in Bradford during the coronavirus pandemic have gone online.

The pictures from the Bradford for Everyone project are anonymous and have no captions or explanations.

Zahra Niazi, who leads the council-funded scheme, said: "We asked people to send in their pictures showing what life is like at the moment.

"It has some more private moments, others show how people have grown closer to their family."

Ms Niazi said the project used black and white images in order to make it more accessible to the photographers and "thought-provoking" for the viewers.

The decision also gave the pictures a timeless quality, she said.

"They are a reflection of what life is like right now, including deserted school playgrounds. That's the reality."

The Bradford for Everyone project is working to help people become connected, making opportunities and trying to make "something good" out of a bad situation.

It is currently running about 40 projects including a collection of audio diaries reflecting life in Bradford that will complement the online photographs.

