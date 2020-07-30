Image caption The attack happened at Holmfirth Cricket Club in June

Two teenagers have admitted physically and verbally abusing a boy at a cricket club.

A boy aged 17 and a 16-year-old girl were initially charged with racially aggravated assault following the attack at Holmfirth in June, which was filmed and put on social media.

The prosecution offered no evidence to that charge in a hearing at Leeds Youth Court on Monday.

The pair were both given youth referral orders.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and using threatening or abusive words and was given a seven month order.

The girl admitted using threatening or abusive words and was given a four month order.

