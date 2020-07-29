Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The iguana was found on the roof of a house in Leeds

An iguana has been found sunning itself on a hot roof in Leeds.

The RSPCA said the unlikely sunbather was found soaking up some rays on the roof of a house in Cross Flats Grove earlier this month.

The charity has appealed for the reptile's owner to get in touch so they can be reunited.

RSPCA inspector Paula Clemence said while pigeons and cats can often be seen sunning themselves "you don't expect to see an iguana chilling".

However, she added: "Exotic pets like snakes and lizards enjoy the sunshine and the warm weather, and we are often called out to collect escaped or stray reptiles over the summer months.

"They can be talented escape artists and become much more active during the warm weather and may have more opportunities to escape."

She urged owners to have their pets microchipped so they could easily be traced.

