Image copyright Jinder Jade Image caption Jinder Jade wrote the song in lockdown and released it after the whites' promotion was confirmed

A Bhangra musician has written a song to celebrate Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League.

Jinder Jade, 40, from Solihull, West Midlands, has been supporting Leeds since he was a boy.

He wrote "Marching on Together Fans Gonde Boliyan" which means "The Fans Sing Songs", in lockdown, and said it is the club's first Punjabi song.

He said the tune was a way of helping to put a smile on people's faces as 2020 has been "a naff year".

"Music and football are my two passions, so I thought amalgamate the two together and there you go."

"I am getting a lot of love from football fans from other teams, which is quite unique.

"I think it's the [Leeds manager, Marcelo] Bielsa effect, he has made everyone love us a bit more.

Image copyright Jinder Jade Image caption The song is thought to be the first Leeds United tune in Punjabi

Jade composed the music and wrote most of the words during lockdown, then asked his friend and fellow songwriter Sukchain Singh Gill, from Sunderland, to help him finish the lyrics.

He said as a child he was the only Leeds fan in his school but it was "a good time back then, you have the banter, nobody took it that seriously."

He added: "I became a fan in 1989, I loved Gordon Strachan and the way he used to play football, I wanted to mimic him when I used to play but I didn't have the skill. He had creativity beyond belief.

"I'm a second generation British born Indian lad. My uncle was a Leeds fan so I got it from him.

"He came to England from East Africa, a lot of migrants came and settled here and they all became Leeds fans, so there's a bit of an Asian contingent of Leeds fans from the 1960s and 70s.

"The first game I went to see was Leeds v Aston Villa and we won 4-1. We were in the Villa End and we couldn't cheer obviously, we didn't expect them to win 4-1, it was amazing."

"I'm so happy to be a part of Leeds finally, being from Birmingham, I never get chance to talk about Leeds being from Birmingham!"

The tune has had more than 8,000 views on YouTube and is also available to download.

