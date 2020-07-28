Image copyright A.M Image caption Campaigners claim there has been no social distancing at Urban House in Wakefield since the lockdown in March

An accommodation centre for asylum seekers where people have tested positive for Covid-19 "needs to close immediately", campaigners say.

Dozens of residents have been dispersed from Urban House in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, after the outbreak earlier this month.

Campaigners said it was "not fit for purpose" and needed a "major overhaul".

Mears Group, which runs the centre, said the property would be reviewed once the dispersal was complete.

A report by the Commons Home Affairs Committee said the continued use of shared rooms in asylum accommodation made it "extremely difficult" for people to follow social distancing advice.

MPs said stronger action is needed to protect people from the risk of a second wave of coronavirus.

South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group (SYMAAG) said it had also been raising concerns of poor hygiene standards at Urban House and the welfare of residents during the initial dispersal of 84 asylum seekers.

Image copyright SYMAAG Image caption The company maintained "bedrooms are cleaned on a weekly basis and bed linen changed weekly"

One asylum seeker, who cannot be named, complained of bed bugs in his room despite Urban House being cleaned regularly since the outbreak.

John Grayson, former chair of SYMAAG and researcher, said: "The place needs to close down with immediate effect.

"It needs major changes to bring it in line with current standards. People should have their own rooms and en suite facilities are crucial.

"It should be very clean and they really need 24-hour health care in there.

He claimed the issue of "bed bugs has been going on for years".

Chair of the Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper MP said sharing rooms was "completely inappropriate".

She called for the Home Office to ensure safeguards were in place "to prevent the virus spreading within asylum accommodation".

Image copyright Google Image caption Mears Group said all residents were being moved out

Mears Group said all residents were being moved out "to dispersed accommodation as it becomes available" after 21 people tested positive at the centre.

A spokesman said Urban House had received a "major" revamp last year and met "all contractual standards".

"The Director of Public Health at Wakefield, PHE [Public Health England] and the Home Office will review the building and advise Mears on what basis the building could return to use in the current Covid-19 circumstances.

"Mears will follow all advice and operate accordingly."

The company maintained facilities at Urban House were regularly cleaned and social distancing arrangements were in place.

The Home Office said it took the wellbeing of asylum seekers "extremely seriously" and had taken measures.

"This includes reducing the number of people in immigration detention and providing free temporary accommodation to asylum seekers to ensure social distancing, where free meals, toiletries and other support measures are provided."

