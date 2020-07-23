Image copyright Andy Catchpool/Yorkshire Live Image caption The car crashed into a road barrier in Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Two men who died when a car crashed during a police chase have been named.

Mohammed Sohail Aziz, 23, and Suhail Akhtar, 20, both from Dewsbury, died when the car hit a barrier on Bradford Road, Brighouse, on 17 July.

Mr Aziz was driving the car at the time of the collision, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the crash.

The IOPC said the car had been pursued by West Yorkshire Police for about a minute after it failed to stop.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: "While both vehicles will be examined in due course, at this stage, we do not believe there was any contact between the cars."

She said investigators had collected a number of witness statements, multiple CCTV recordings and body-worn video footage as part of their inquiry into the crash.

