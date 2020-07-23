Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Mr Mallard is expected to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 31 July

A Police Community Support Officer has been charged with a sex offence against a child.

West Yorkshire Police said David Mallard, aged 59 from the Bingley area, has been charged.

He is accused of attempting to cause or incite a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Mr Mallard is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 31 July and has been suspended from the force.

