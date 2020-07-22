Image copyright PA Media Image caption Leeds United are set to host Charlton Athletic in their final game of the season

Leeds United fans are being urged to stay at home as the team lift the Championship-winning trophy.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said "we must consider the health of people in our community before we celebrate".

It comes after fans flocked to Leeds city centre to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.

The council echoed his plea while confirming a victory parade will take place after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Mr Kinnear said: "The fight against Covid-19 is not over yet.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council and police have urged supporters not to repeat the scenes from the weekend

"We appreciate the support of fans, as always, and it is heartbreaking that we can't encourage the kind of scenes we all know we should seeing be under different circumstances.

"However, people must consider the negative impact coming out could have on others.

"I promise that when the time is right, we will celebrate in style.

"For now, support Leeds, stay at home."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Volunteers, including Leeds fans, joined council staff to clean-up after celebrations

On Friday, hundreds of Leeds supporters gathered outside the club's stadium to celebrate their return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

While on Sunday, about 7,000 fans packed the city's Millennium Square.

Leeds play Charlton in their final game of the season later, after which they will officially be crowned champions.

Fans will be able to watch on the club's social media channels as the team lifts the trophy.

Council leader Judith Blake said: "We want to join with Leeds United themselves who have put out strong messages today urging fans to stay at home, watch the game on TV and celebrate with their friends and stay safe.

"We have made a commitment that as soon as restrictions enable us and are lifted, we will do the usual honours in terms of a parade reception and really make sure everyone in the city has the opportunity to fully recognise those achievements."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Renowned Argentinean coach Marcelo Bielsa has been credited for turning Leeds' fortunes around

Meanwhile, a shopping centre in the city has been temporarily renamed Trinity Leeds United to mark the club's success with one of the routes into the complex named after manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.