Image copyright LDRS Image caption The restaurant was fined after about 20 people partied and drank outside the business on 25 May

A restaurant where people were seen partying during the lockdown should lose its licence, police have said.

The Capri@TheVine, on Leeds Road, Wakefield, was given an on-the-spot fine of £100 after more than 20 people were seen partying outside on 25 May.

Wakefield Council's licensing committee will consider any punitive measures, including revoking its licence to sell alcohol, at a hearing in August.

The restaurant has been approached for comment.

West Yorkshire Police said officers visited the premises after receiving several calls from the public, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

PC Jonathan Kaye wrote, in a submission to the licensing committee, that people were seen outside the restaurant consuming alcohol in a "blatant" breach of lockdown rules.

"A DJ was operating and several members of staff from the premises were present serving and waiting on customers," he said.

The premises owner, Mohammed Karimi, was spoken to by the police and claimed the gathering had resulted from an offer he had made on social media which had got out-of-hand.

When police and council staff returned the next day they examined CCTV footage.

"[It] identified in excess of 20 persons present in the beer garden area purchasing and consuming draught beer, using the premises facilities, dancing and partying in close proximity to each other, with children present throughout most of the incident.

"The owner and staff have carried out a blatant contravention of lockdown restrictions," PC Kaye said.

The licensing panel has also received support of the police request to review its licence from two people living nearby.

Both said they had experienced long-standing noise issues with the business.

One resident wrote in support saying the management had made a mistake, but it did not warrant them losing their licence.

