Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The alleged incident took place at Elland Road as Leeds United supporters celebrated the club's Premier League promotion

A police officer has been "removed from frontline operational duties" after footage showed him apparently kneeling on a teenager's neck during an arrest.

The incident happened on Saturday outside Elland Road stadium as Leeds United supporters celebrated the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The video has been widely circulated on social media.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

The 60-second video shows a number of officers struggling to arrest a fan on the ground as supporters gather round shouting at the police to release him.

'Matter of urgency'

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said that a 17-year-old boy was arrested for a public order offence and obstructing a police officer.

The teenager has been given a youth community resolution order.

"This morning, we have been made aware of a video showing the arrest of the male," she said.

"We have reviewed the footage and looked into it as a matter of urgency to establish the full circumstances.

"We have reviewed body-worn footage, and the actions of the officers involved and a referral has been made to the Force's Professional Standards Directorate."

She added that the force had also referred the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement, the IOPC said: "The referral will now be assessed to determine if IOPC involvement in any investigation is required".

An officer was suspended in London last week after footage emerged that appears to show police kneeling on a man's neck.

Video recorded in Islington showed two officers holding a handcuffed suspect, who is black, on the pavement.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.