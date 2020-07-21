Image copyright George Wood/Getty Images Image caption Council officials and the police are keen to avoid a repeat of the large crowd that packed the city centre on Sunday

Leeds United fans have been urged to stay at home as the club plays its final match of the season on Wednesday.

After winning the Championship and securing promotion to the Premier League fans gathered outside the club's ground at the weekend.

On Sunday, 7,000 fans packed the city's Millennium Square.

Leeds City Council and police have urged supporters not to repeat those scenes when the club plays Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The gatherings were largely peaceful, however a small number of fans in Millennium Square did throw bottles at police officers.

A female officer, who sustained a head injury, has been released from hospital and is recovering at home, West Yorkshire Police said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Thousands of fans left piles of rubbish after they celebrated promotion to the Premier League

The city council has said it will mark the club's success with a civic reception as soon as it can, but a city-wide parade is not possible at present.

Mohammed Rafique is a member of the council's executive and said he understood fans' desire to celebrate.

"We are however, as a city, continuing to tackle coronavirus, and it is absolutely vital, therefore, that people do not seek to replicate what we saw in Millennium Square or in any other venue in the upcoming days," he said.

He added the guidance regarding coronavirus, which bans large gatherings, was in place to ensure people's health and wellbeing.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Volunteers, including Leeds fans, joined council staff to clean the square up

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We would urge people to stay mindful of the government restrictions and remember that the best way to celebrate is in your home.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that Covid-19 is still with us and that large gatherings are not permitted."

Leeds United's owner Andrea Radrizzani has previously said he understands fan's desire to celebrate but urged them to act responsibly.

Graham Hyde, vice-chair of Leeds United Supporters Trust, said given recent events it is likely fans will try to gather at Elland Road.

"If you are going to go down to congregate and celebrate then do it safely and out of respect for your fellow fans and those people around you," he said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.