Climate scientists have objected to an airport's expansion plans and said they make it "impossible" for a city to meet its greenhouse gas emissions target.

Leeds Bradford Airport wants to demolish its terminal and replace it with a new one costing up to £150m.

But the scientists from the University of Leeds say the proposed expansion would "make it impossible for Leeds to meet its net zero target" in 2030.

Airport bosses said they took environmental concerns very seriously.

The group of scientists said the expanded airport's greenhouse gas emissions would be higher than the emissions allowed for the whole of Leeds in 10 years' time.

One of those objecting is Prof Julia Steinberger, a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which advises the United Nations.

A document Prof Steinberger co-authored says: "The university experts calculate that if the airport expands, it would create 1,227 kilotonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2030.

"That's more than the maximum of 1,020 kilotonnes allowed for the whole of Leeds in 2030, based on Leeds City Council's own carbon reduction targets."

The scientists have now lodged an objection to the plan for the three-storey terminal.

In a statement Leeds Bradford Airport said: "We welcome all feedback on the proposed development and understand the environmental concerns that have been expressed and take them very seriously.

"The proposed replacement terminal has been specifically designed to be one of the most sustainable airport buildings in the UK and we have been very clear in our proposals in how we will reduce risk of increased emissions and meet demand for seven million passengers in a more sustainable way than our previously consented scheme."

The terminal currently has about four million passengers annually but the airport hopes to increase numbers to seven million over 10 years.

