Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bradley Gledhill, 20, was stabbed to death in a fight in Batley

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a fight in West Yorkshire.

The teenager is accused of killing Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, who died after the fight in Park Croft, Batley, on 21 June.

The boy, from Dewsbury, has also been charged with attempted murder and joint enterprise.

He was due to appear before Leeds magistrates on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man also arrested has been released on police bail.

Four other males have previously been charged with murder. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

