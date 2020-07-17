Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Some fans were seen wearing Leeds United face masks during the celebrations

Leeds supporters have gathered outside the club's stadium to celebrate their return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Leeds' owner Andrea Radrizzani and the police had urged fans to stay at home.

However, there was jubilation outside Elland Road as the club's place in the top-flight was confirmed when West Brom lost to Huddersfield Town earlier.

Last month Liverpool fans flocked to Anfield to celebrate winning the league.

Under social distancing guidelines, people in England should keep a distance of at least 1m while observing precautions to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Radrizzani said it was "vitally important we stay safe and keep those around us safe too by staying at home".

"The fight against Covid-19 is not yet over and we must continue to be sensible," Radrizzani wrote in an open letter to supporters published in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

His sentiments were echoed by West Yorkshire Police.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the force said:" It's important to remember that Covid-19 is still with us and large gatherings are still not permitted.

"We understand that fans will want to celebrate but ask them to bear in mind their own safety and wellbeing, as well as that of others.

"The safety of fans and the wider public is our primary concern and the safest way that people can celebrate is in their own homes."

At the scene - Charles Heslett, BBC Radio Leeds

Hundreds of fans have gathered here at Elland Road for this historic moment.

Blue and yellow flares were let off as people stood next to the Billy Bremner statue raising cans of beer in celebration.

Obviously it's still against the rules to gather in large groups and stewards were trying to enforce social distancing with police also patrolling.

But it was almost impossible for many of the fans not to be standing shoulder to shoulder and there were few masks on show.

Leeds put themselves on the brink of promotion when they beat Barnsley 1-0 on Thursday to move six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two games remaining.

The result meant their long exile from the top-flight would end if West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield or the Bees dropped points at Stoke.

Promotion was secured when the Baggies fell 2-1 to a spirited Terriers side who still needed points to ensure their Championship survival.

Leeds will now be crowned champions if Brentford do not beat Stoke on Saturday or the Whites then take a point from Sunday's visit to Derby County.

