Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bradley Gledhill, 20, died in Batley on Sunday 21 June

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a street fight.

The pair, a 16-year-old from Dewsbury and an 18-year-old from Stancliffe, are being questioned over the death of Bradley Gledhill, 20.

Mr Gledhill, from Heckmondwike, died after the fight in Park Croft, Batley, on Sunday 21 June.

Three men and a teenage boy have already appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court, charged with his murder.

The trio, aged 18, 19 and 23, and the 17-year-old boy have also been charged with attempted murder.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them, and have set up an online portal where witnesses can share any information which might be useful.

