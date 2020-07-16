A series of 50 photographs taken during lockdown by teenagers in Bradford are to be displayed throughout the city.
Photographers aged between 13 and 18 documented their experiences for the Through our Lens project.
The pictures are to be displayed on billboards, houses, lamp-posts and school railings.
Carolyn Mendelsohn, who led the project, said "teenage stories were not being seen" during lockdown, despite the massive upheaval for youngsters.
"Their lives had been turned upside town, schools shut, exams cancelled," she said.
Three giant billboards featuring nine images taken as part of the project were unveiled at The Shipley Club, in Bradford earlier.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.