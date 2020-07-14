Image copyright Google Image caption Mears Group, which runs Urban House, said the centre was "in a lockdown situation"

A further 18 residents at an accommodation centre for asylum seekers and refugees in Wakefield have tested positive for Covid-19.

The new cases at Urban House, in Love Lane, were identified after more than 90% were tested since the outbreak last week, the council said.

Wakefield Council said those affected were self-isolating elsewhere.

Mears Group, which runs the centre, said it was following guidance issued by "public health authorities".

The city council said it was continuing to help manage the outbreak and "every resident" had been offered a test on site. Those who tested positive had been moved into other accommodation as part of measures to "manage the infection risk".

'Lockdown situation'

Director for Public Health Anna Hartley said: "We are treating Urban House as one household, so in-line with government advice to any household where there has been a confirmed case, we are asking all residents to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Action is being taken by Mears as quickly as possible to ensure people are in accommodation that better supports self-isolation."

She said "risk to those in the local area is very low" and that NHS staff remained on site providing healthcare to residents.

Mears Group said Urban House was "in a lockdown situation" and more than 80 people had been moved "to alternative residential property" on Friday afternoon after two residents tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

"Testing has been arranged for all those who have been moved," a spokesman said.

He said those affected had been "provided with food and full support" and the company was "in daily contact" with them.

"We are now making plans for appropriate moves for the remaining residents at Urban House as quickly and safely as possible," he added.

