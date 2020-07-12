Man found with serious injuries in Otley street
A man is in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a street.
The 18-year-old was found after officers were called to Kirkgate, Otley, about 21.30 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, the force added.
A 40-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray. Both remain in custody.
Police are appealing for information and a cordon was put in place.
