Image copyright Google Image caption Those residents who tested positive for the virus at Urban House have been isolated and treated elsewhere, the council says

A "small" number of residents at an accommodation centre for asylum seekers and refugees in Wakefield have tested positive for Covid-19.

Wakefield Council said it was helping to manage the outbreak at Urban House, in Love Lane.

Those affected have been isolated and given treatment and support at another location, a council spokeswoman said.

Mears Group, which runs the centre, said it was "doing our utmost to keep our service users safe".

The authority said it would be testing the remaining residents and staff, with measures in place to "manage the infection risk".

"No new residents have come to Urban House since the outbreak was identified," the spokeswoman said.

Mobile testing unit

Anna Hartley, the authority's director of public health, said: "We are aware of a small outbreak of Covid-19 at Urban House.

"A mobile testing unit is being set up at the site and we're continuing to work closely with Mears Group, the Home Office and Public Health England to help limit any further potential spread.

"Please be reassured that the risk to those in the local area is very low, however, we ask everyone to please continue to follow government guidance on regular handwashing and social distancing to help keep yourself and others safe."

Mears Group said NHS staff were on site providing healthcare and information to residents "in their own first language".

"We are operating below capacity, to support social distancing. Social distancing arrangements are in place for mealtimes and people are able to keep apart. A rota system is in place for moving around the building, and we have increased staffing levels, to help achieve social distancing.

There is daily cleaning of all communal areas, bathrooms are checked regularly and washing and sanitation supplies are available for all service users."

