A councillor who has admitted two charges of sex offences involving children should resign, a colleague has said.

Alex Kear, 50, represents the Airedale and Ferry Fryston ward as an independent on Wakefield Council in West Yorkshire.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to the charges, both involving a child under the age of 13, on Thursday.

Labour councillor Michael Graham said Kear should "step down immediately".

Kear, a former Labour member, will be sentenced on 20 August after admitting offences of trying to entice a child under the age of 13 into engaging in sexual activity and attempting to incite a child into pornography.

Labour-run Wakefield Council is legally powerless to remove him from office and may only do so if he is jailed for three months or more, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

As a result, he remains a serving councillor despite his convictions.

Mr Graham, who is a cabinet member responsible for resources, said Kear should resign.

Writing on social media, he said: "I am calling for Coun Alex Kear to do the right thing and step down immediately.

"Coun Kear has admitted two child sex charges and his name will be placed on the sex offender's register.

"His actions are absolutely abhorrent and he is not fit to serve the people of this district."

