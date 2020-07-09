Image caption Kear admitted the two offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court

A councillor has admitted two charges of sex offences involving children.

At Leeds Crown Court Alex Kear, 50, of Stansfield Drive, Castleford, West Yorkshire, admitted trying to entice a child under the age of 13 into engaging in sexual activity.

Kear, an independent representing Airedale and Ferry Fryston on Wakefield Council, also admitted attempting to incite a child into pornography.

He will be sentenced on 20 August when he next appears at Leeds Crown Court.

