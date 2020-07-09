Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police have warned people not to take "laced Nerd Rope" sweets

Seven people have been arrested after "cannabis-laced sweets" were found in a series of raids in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said a "large amount of sweets, which had been infused with cannabis" were discovered in properties on Thursday.

Officers also seized a large quantity of cash, cannabis plants, cooking equipment and professional packaging machines during the searches.

The force has warned residents not to take "laced Nerd Rope" sweets.

Police said six properties had been visited and inquiries were ongoing.

Image copyright Wesy Yorkshire Police Image caption Officers said Nerd Rope "may look like a sweet but taking it could be dangerous and is also illegal"

Insp Kerry Feathers said: "The end product of the production operation we discovered and dismantled today is highly professional and they would easily be mistaken for normal sweets.

"We want to warn teenagers and parents of the dangers of taking "laced Nerd Rope". It may look like a sweet but taking it could be dangerous and is also illegal.

"We would like to reassure residents that we take all offences involving drugs and production of them extremely seriously and through the proactive work carried out today, a large amount of drugs has been taken off the streets of Bradford."

She urged people to be vigilant and contact police if they came across the sweets.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.