Image caption The Angel pub in Ackworth has closed for deep cleaning

Two more pubs in West Yorkshire have closed after customers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Angel and Boot and Shoe, both in Ackworth, near Wakefield, said they were closed for deep cleaning but planned to reopen on Friday.

In separate posts on Facebook, both pubs said they had been contacted by a customer who said they had tested positive.

It is not known if it was the same customer who contacted both venues.

It comes after a number of pubs across England, including one in Batley, West Yorkshire, were forced to close earlier this week after the return of customers on what was dubbed "Super Saturday".

The Angel said a customer who had been in the pub between 20:00 and 22:00 BST on Saturday had called to report testing positive for the virus.

It said it was in contact with Wakefield Council and was carrying out a deep clean.

The message read: "All our staff who were working that night have been informed of the best guidance to follow, whether this be testing or isolation."

Image caption The Boot and Shoe pub, which is on the same road, has also closed

The Boot and Shoe, which is on the same street, said a customer who was at the pub on Saturday afternoon had tested positive, and they were currently working with NHS contact tracers to get in touch with anyone who was there at the time.

"All our staff have been tested for the virus today and we will hopefully reopen tomorrow at 4pm," the pub posted on Facebook.

The BBC has asked Wakefield Council for a response.

