A 17-year-old boy was found stabbed on Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre on Friday

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in the back.

The 17-year-old was found stabbed on Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre just after 18:00 BST on Friday, according to West Yorkshire Police.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses and information, and said eight males arrested remain in custody.

