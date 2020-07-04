Image copyright Imtiaz Karalia Image caption People stood on M62 motorway bridges in the fog and rain to wave at the the convoy

An 80-truck convoy has thundered down a motorway in support of the NHS and truck drivers.

The trucks drove 40 miles on the M62 in West Yorkshire, from Hartshead Moor in Cleckheaton to junction 30 near Rothwell in Wakefield, and back again.

People waved to the drivers from motorway bridges, according to the convoy's organiser.

Imtiaz Karalia said the "spectacular" event raised £950 for the NHS, which has its 72nd anniversary on Sunday.

More Yorkshire stories

Image copyright Imtiaz Karalia Image caption The convoy included a truck which thanked the NHS with a picture of Captain Sir Tom Moore

The 80 trucks assembled at Hartshead services and drove east to Rothwell and back.

Mr Karalia, who started Facebook group Lockdown Truck Supporters Bridge Wavers NHS Convoy, said: "It was spectacular.

"It brought a tear to my eye seeing all the people who came out on the motorway bridges in the rain to wave at us."

He added: "We truck drivers are just happy in doing our bit to help our NHS in any way."

Image copyright Imtiaz Karalia Image caption Eighty trucks assembled before the convoy, which left from Hartshead services and went to Rothwell and back

Mr Karalia said the police and Highways Agency had doubts about allowing the convoy, but it went "absolutely to plan".

He hopes it can be organised again next year and the truckers would raise money for the children's charity Make A Wish.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.