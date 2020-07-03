Image copyright PA Media Image caption A house and garage were damaged in the explosion in Clayton West, near Huddersfield

A man was injured when a van exploded outside a house.

Eyewitnesses said there were four explosions in Clayton West, near Huddersfield on Thursday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blast had set light to a nearby garage and house in Ings Mill Avenue.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said a man suffered burns and had been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Local councillor Will Simpson, who lives nearby, said he went out after hearing the first blast only to hear another one minutes later.

He said this was then followed by two more which were less severe.

Mr Simpson, who represents Labour in the Denby Dale ward on Kirkless Council, said: "There was an initial explosion as I was in my house doing some work. I ran out of the house to see what happened and rang the emergency services."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption West Yorkshire Police said the Health and Safety Executive was investigating the explosion

"I was making my way back and then there was a second explosion which was much louder. That was seven minutes after the first one," said Mr Simpson.

"And there were two subsequent explosions that came after the first two."

West Yorkshire Police said a man suffered minor injuries and the Health and Safety Executive was investigating the blast.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.