Image copyright Kersten England/Bradford Council Image caption The walk-in site to test for Covid-19 has been built at Centenary Square in Bradford

A walk-in coronavirus testing is due to open in the centre of Bradford later.

The site at Centenary Square will test people who have symptoms such as a high temperature, a new cough or a change in taste or smell.

Health bosses said a face covering must be worn by anyone attending and people should not use public transport to get to the centre.

The city council's director of public health said the virus "has not gone away" and urged people to be vigilant.

The testing site will open on Wednesday from 14:00 until 17:00 BST, and from 10:00 until 17:00 on Thursday.

From Friday the facility will begin running seven days a week from 08:00 until 20:00.

Some of the testing will be carried out for people who have pre-booked appointments and the council said those attending must bring a form of valid ID.

Bradford, Barnsley and Rochdale have all seen 45 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Imperial College London's Prof Neil Ferguson, who used to advise the government before resigning over a lockdown trip, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was "inevitable" there would be further local outbreaks and said the high rates of the virus in Bradford and Doncaster were "clearly of concern".

Bradford Council's director of public health Sarah Muckle said: "The site selection is also a very visible reminder to all of us that we are still living with Covid-19 - it has not gone away.

"We must all play our role by continuing to adhere to social distancing and regular handwashing, especially during the next phase of lockdown measures being eased this Saturday."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.