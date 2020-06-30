Image caption Prof John Wright is a medical doctor and epidemiologist who has worked all over the world

Leicester-style lockdowns are "going to happen in many places around the country", a virus expert has warned.

Prof John Wright, an Yorkshire-based epidemiologist, said cities with similar demographics must be on "constant alert" for new outbreaks.

Those with large BAME communities and "multi-occupancy, multi-generational living" such as Bradford, Leeds and Sheffield were at risk, he said.

The government said it had taken action where needed as restrictions eased.

Prof Wright, head of the Bradford Institute for Health Research, is also a medical doctor who has cared for patients around the world during epidemics.

He said the easing of lockdown was "squeaky bum time" for researchers, who were "nervous about second spikes" and "more outbreaks of clusters".

He said they would be closely monitoring situations in order to respond quickly when local clusters emerged.

Targeted action

Prof Wright's comments come after several newspapers, including the Daily Mail, reported that Doncaster could be one of the next places at risk of having a local lockdown imposed.

However, Dr Rupert Suckling, director of public Health at Doncaster Council, said he does not believe the area is at significant risk of lockdown.

"We are working closely with the local Public Health England centre which has not raised any concerns with us," he said.

The government said in the event of a number of cases, defined as a cluster, found in a care home, factory or hospital, then the individual organisation could be closed.

If that cluster is then linked to another it is an outbreak and a range of actions, including imposing fresh lockdown restrictions as in the case of Leicester, could be taken.

Public Health England said: "The number of new cases of coronavirus is under close surveillance across the country and small fluctuations day-by-day are to be expected.

"The increases in some local authorities that have been reported are mainly sporadic and are being uncovered as we scale-up testing and contact tracing activity.

"Importantly, the overall levels of coronavirus in Yorkshire remain low and steady."

The Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, told the House of Commons on Monday targeted local action was part of the plan to "continue to control and tackle the virus".

