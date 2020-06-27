Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bradley Gledhill, 20, died in Batley on Sunday night

A teenager has become the fourth person charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a street fight.

Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, died after the attack in Park Croft, Batley, on Sunday.

The 17-year-old boy charged with his murder is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

Three other men have previously appeared in court charged with murder. Another man, aged 22, is also being held on suspicion of murder.

