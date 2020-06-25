Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said the Lamborghini had been hit from behind after it stopped on the M1

A newly-bought Lamborghini was wrecked after just 20 minutes on the roads, police said.

The luxury sports car, believed to be worth about £200,000, was damaged in a crash on the M1 in West Yorkshire.

The Lamborghini was hit from behind by a van after stopping in the outside lane because of a "mechanical failure", West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the van suffered head injuries in the collision, although they were not thought to be serious.

A police officer from West Yorkshire shared pictures of the crash, near Ossett on Wednesday, and said that although "it's only a car" he "could have cried".

Skip Twitter post by @WYP_RPU M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020 Report

Officers were called just after 13:00 BST to a reports of a two-vehicle collision near junction 40 of the M1.

Part of the motorway was shut while the van and Lamborghini were moved.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption There were delays on motorway following the collision

The motorist has not been identified and it is not known where the Lamborghini was bought and whether it was new or used.

However, similar models to the one involved in the crash are listed for sale online from between £150,000 and £250,000.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.