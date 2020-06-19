Image copyright Google Image caption The victim is believed to have been involved in an altercation earlier in the day on Grattan Road, Bradford

A man who died following an altercation in Bradford has been officially named by police.

Carl Anthony Victor, 43, was found critically injured on Grattan Road on Tuesday afternoon and died shortly afterwards.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder by West Yorkshire Police.

Two of them, aged 45 and 51, have been released under investigation. The third, aged 31, has been released without charge.

Police believe Mr Victor had been involved in an altercation earlier in the day outside Grattan Road Studios.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.

