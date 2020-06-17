A man has been arrested after two swans were shot dead Leeds.

The pair - a male and a female - were shot on marshland next to Knowsthorpe water treatment works in Pontefract Lane, on 8 June.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said.

It followed "a significant response" to a public appeal for information, the West Yorkshire force added.

Sgt Dave Lund said the killings were "an appallingly cruel and unnecessary act".

