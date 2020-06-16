Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tyrell Robinson was sacked by Bradford City in February after he was charged by police

A professional footballer has admitted a sex offence against a 14-year-old girl.

Tyrell Robinson pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child in August 2018, and making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court.

The former Bradford City player was warned by the judge he could face jail.

Robinson, 22, was bailed and will be sentenced at a later date.

The winger, from South Ockendon, Essex, was sacked by Bradford City for gross misconduct after he was charged by police in February.

Robinson denied a further charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child in December 2017 and the court heard the prosecution would not proceed with that charge.

Judge Jonathan Rose told him: "You must not assume that the fact that I'm adjourning sentence and granting you bail is to mean that any particular sentence will be imposed upon you.

"All options will be open to the judge who deals with your case, and that will very much include the possibility of a prison sentence."

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register before he left court.

A second defendant, Korrie Berman, 21, from Essex, pleaded not guilty to five charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

He will go on trial on 12 April next year.

