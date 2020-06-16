Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said Robert Brady was a "huge danger to children well into his later 70s"

A 79-year-old man has been jailed for more than 19 years for attacks on children over nearly four decades.

Robert Brady, of Springfield Avenue, Batley, admitted 11 offences including rape and sexual assaults on three boys between 1985 and 2019.

Brady was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Monday. Police said he was "a danger to children well into his later 70s".

West Yorkshire Police said bringing him to justice had been a "harrowing investigation".

Brady was jailed for 19 years and six months in relation to six offences, including rape, committed between 1985 and 2003 against one victim and five sexual assaults in 2019 against another two male victims.

The Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit began an investigation into him in the summer of 2019.

PC Alexis Stansfield, of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: "Robert Brady committed appalling acts against young and vulnerable victims who were in no position to defend themselves and we are pleased to see him receive a substantial sentence in court for his crimes.

"He has clearly still posed a huge danger to children well into his later 70's and is without doubt a significantly predatory offender.

"This was a harrowing investigation and I wish to pay tribute to the victims who had the courage to support our inquiries and help put this very dangerous man behind bars."

