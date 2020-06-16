Image caption Jo Cox was killed as she arrived at a constituency surgery in June 2016

The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has urged people to "pull together with compassion and kindness" on the fourth anniversary of her death.

The Labour MP for Batley and Spen was shot and stabbed by far-right extremist Thomas Mair on 16 June 2016.

Mair shouted "Britain first" in the attack, which took place a week before the EU referendum vote.

Kim Leadbeater said it was now time for people to be more tolerant and listen to the point of view of others.

'Best of humanity'

"How can we still be living in a world where people are abused, attacked and killed because of the colour of their skin?" she said.

"How can we still be living in a world where we are supposedly better connected than ever yet so many people feel lonely?"

"I know that I have still got a huge amount of work to do in terms of dealing with the senseless murder of my sister.

"But I sometimes feel that I can't even begin to deal with the grieving process while there is still so much work to be done on the issues Jo cared about during her life."

Image copyright PA Image caption Prosecutors said Thomas Mair was motivated by hate

However, she added: "Four years on since Jo's murder... I do continue to be inspired by how, when faced with tragedy and crisis, people often also show the best of humanity."

She made the comments ahead of the fourth Great Get Together, which began in 2017 to reinforce the Mrs Cox's Commons speech saying we "have far more in common than that which divides us".

This year's event - which runs from 19-21 June - will take place with specially devised events which will comply with social distancing rules.

They include a street bingo evening in Llantwit, Vale of Glamorgan, and a project to send letters and cards to care homes in Harleston, Norfolk.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.