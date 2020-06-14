Image copyright Google Image caption The 41-year-old was found collapsed outside an address in Thorne Road shortly after midnight on Saturday

Three men have been arrested after a man collapsed and died in a street.

Police were called to Thorne Road, Huddersfield, where the 41-year-old was found outside an address shortly after midnight on Saturday.

He was treated by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was being treated as unexplained.

West Yorkshire Police has not disclosed further details about the arrests and has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesperson said inquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death and a cordon was in place at the site "for forensic examination".