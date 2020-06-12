Image caption Karissa Johnson and Thelma Khupe claim their reports of racial abuse by fellow pupils of The Grammar School in December 2015 were ignored by teachers

A private school in Leeds has started an urgent formal investigation into allegations of racism made by two former pupils.

Thelma Khupe and Karissa Johnson, both 21, said they were subjected to "shocking" racist comments by fellow pupils at The Grammar School in 2015.

The school said it dealt with the incident and suspended four pupils.

The pair claim their reports of racial abuse were not taken seriously and said they were "sceptical" of the inquiry.

Ms Khupe and Ms Johnson, previously known as Melika Griffith, said they provided evidence of the abusive comments, which were made in an online chat group in December 2015.

The women said dozens of messages were exchanged by fellow pupils in a group chat which made reference to their skin colours in derogatory ways.

The pair, who claim they were the only black pupils in their year group, said the school "failed" in their responsibilities "to protect us".

'Victim-blaming us'

The former pupils, who both now live in London, said they received no support and pastoral care from the school when they reported the incident and both were yet to receive an apology.

"It was a nightmare for us being in that school environment, not knowing what the school was going to do about it, having our peers victim-blaming us basically," said Ms Khupe.

Principal Sue Woodroofe said the school followed "a thorough process" to discipline the pupils involved, including issuing final warnings and said an apology was given to the victims.

She said an investigative body would conduct the new inquiry and it would be led independently.

Image caption Principal Sue Woodroofe said the incident was "fully investigated at the time" and the pupils causing the offence were all sanctioned

"Personally I'm very sceptical of the investigation the school says its launching," Ms Johnson said.

"They've been very vague about it and they really haven't said what exactly they are investigating.

"There's still a lot of questions that we have that they haven't been too forthcoming about. So we'd be interested to see how the investigation is set up.

"We're of course happy that something is being done," she added.

