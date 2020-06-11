Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Shahid Mohammed fled to Pakistan before a trial in 2003

A murderer who killed five children and three adults in an "utterly odious and wicked" arson attack has had his minimum jail term increased.

Shahid Mohammed, 37, started the blaze at a house in Huddersfield in May 2002 as part of a family dispute.

The victims, members of the Chishti family, were asleep as the fire ripped through their home in Osborne Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Senior judges increased his "unduly lenient" term to 27 years.

At Leeds Crown Court last August, Mohammed was found guilty of eight counts of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

He was handed a life sentence and told he must serve at least 23 years in prison.

This was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's Office under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.

In the attack petrol bombs were thrown inside the property and petrol also poured through the letterbox and ignited.

The blaze left five children dead, along with their mother, uncle and grandmother.

Mohammed, who was 19 at the time, faced police investigation for his role in setting the fire, but while others stood trial in 2003 he instead skipped bail and fled to Pakistan.

He was extradited back to the UK in 2018.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption (L-R) Rab Nawaz Khan, father of the five children who died in the fire in Huddersfield, with Ateeqa Nawaz, Rabia Batool, Nafeesa Aziz (the children’s mother) and Tayyaba Batool

The eight members of the family who died in the fire:

Nafeesa Aziz, 35

Her five young daughters - Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabiah Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and Najeeba Nawaz, six months

Her brother - Mohammed Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 18

Their mother - Zaib-un-Nisa, 54

Michael Ellis, the Solicitor General, said: "Eight innocent lives were lost, including five small children under 13 in an utterly odious and wicked attack perpetuated because of a personal dispute.

"The offender then extended the pain and suffering of the victims' relatives by fleeing the jurisdiction and avoiding justice for many years."

Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mrs Justice Whipple and Judge Mark Lucraft QC, said the court would give full reasons for its decision at a later date.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fire investigations revealed the house had been petrol bombed and fuel poured through the letterbox

Abbas Lakha QC, On behalf of Mohammed, argued that his minimum term should be cut, in light of his youth at the time of the offence and the fact he did not play a leading role in the plot.

However, Lord Justice Holroyde rejected that contention.

A year after the killings, three men were convicted over their involvement.

Shaied Iqbal was found guilty of eight counts of murder while Shakiel Shazad and Nazar Hussain were convicted of manslaughter.